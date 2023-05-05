Years in nursing: 38 years

Specialty/department: Jefferson Community Health and Life - Director of Nursing at Gardenside Long Term Care.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I have worked with the Developmentally disabled at BSDC, BCH Home Health & Hospice and BCH Immunization clinic and Director of Nursing at JCH&L Gardenside Long Term Care in management.

Since I was a little girl, I knew I would be in some kind of health care setting. I remember my mom telling me the story about one Christmas when I was little, I was sitting on my Grandpa's lap after helping him pass out gifts and I watched, and waited until everyone else opened their gifts until I opened mine. Grandpa said, this little girl has the biggest heart, and she will do great things in her life. In high school I worked at Nemaha Co Hospital in Auburn Ne as a CNA, watching and learning new things along the way. I attended SCC Lincoln, Surgical Tech program after high school and then went on to get my LPN from SCC Beatrice and finally my RN degree from Bryan School of Nursing.

What’s one fact about you that people would be surprised to know?

I am afraid of snakes. Ask, my husband, one summer while getting minnow's out of a creek, we came upon a big black snake, and I walked on water to get away from it. Ha, Ha!

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

The past three years of COVID and watching how it has affected my elderly residents due to regulations/restrictions from CMS and CDC.

What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?

I enjoy helping others in any way possible. The littlest things/gestures to me might be the big things to them. I always try to keep in mind, if that was my loved one, how would I want them treated/cared for. I enjoy having open communication with my residents' families and involving them as much as possible. I truly want my elders to live the most productive, fulfilled life possible with the least amount of restrictions.