Laureen Riedesel to share traditions of Swedish homesteaders

On Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m., discover the legacy of Swedish homesteaders in Nebraska. Laureen Reidesel will be at Homestead National Historical Park’s Education Center to share the history and winter traditions of Swedish immigrants who flocked to Nebraska for opportunities under the Homestead Act.

In the latter half of the 19th century, Swedes were among the largest groups that emigrated to Nebraska. They caught “Amerikafeber” and came to claim their “free land,” full of hope and promise. The construction of churches and schools followed the building of their soddies and barns. An outstanding example of this pattern can be told through the story of Salem Church in rural Kearney County and the Carter School, originally located in Harlan County. These National Register of Historic Places properties are a continuing legacy of the Swedish pioneers in Nebraska. Riedesel will discuss how the immigrants in this community celebrated the winter season.

“Swedish immigrants were one of many groups that brought their rich culture to Nebraska through settlement under the Homestead Act. We look forward to Riedesel presenting on the legacy of these homesteaders,” said Acting Superintendent Tim Colyer.

Laureen Riedesel’s presentation is the second special program of the Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures. The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures also features decorated trees and tabletop displays featuring ornaments and hand-made crafts that reflect the spirit of hope, humor, traditions, and generosity which characterized winter celebrations in the West. These displays are available for viewing now and will continue to be on display until January 2, 2022.

In accordance with CDC guidance and recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are mandatory for all events. Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free.

For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

