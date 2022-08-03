Legal Aid of Nebraska recognizes Beatrice attorney

Legal Aid of Nebraska, a statewide provider of free civil legal services, recently recognized outgoing board member and Beatrice attorney Michael Willet by renaming the Lincoln Legal Aid Office Client Services Center, the Michael Willet Client Services Center.

Willet began his service in 1988 on the Legal Services of Southeast Nebraska board, which eventually consolidated with Western Nebraska Legal Services and The Legal Aid Society of Omaha to become Legal Aid of Nebraska, which has served low-income Nebraskans for nearly 60 years. Throughout his tenure, Willet helped to shepherd the merger and oversee the organization’s financial growth. As a volunteer board member, his long and steadfast commitment to Legal Aid ensured equal access to justice was available to low-income Nebraskans.

Today, Legal Aid is the largest statewide non-profit civil legal aid provider in Nebraska, providing free high-quality services to low-income Nebraskans in all 93 counties, with offices in Lincoln, Omaha, North Platte, Norfolk, Grand Island, Scottsbluff, and Bancroft. Receiving nearly 1,400 requests for assistance a month and serving an average of 10,000 Nebraskans a year, the organization provides low-income Nebraskans with legal assistance in areas such as eviction and housing-related issues, garnishment, child custody, divorce, domestic violence, bankruptcy, and issues with public benefits.

For more information on Legal Aid of Nebraska and how to obtain free legal services, visit www.legalaidofnebraska.org.