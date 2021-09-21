Legion Auxiliary meeting notes

President, Lori Balke opened the American Legion Meeting on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, singing our National Athem and Chaplain Verneal Dodge, leading us in Prayer. There were eight officiers present with two being absent.
Lisa Sand presented the 3rd phase of the preamble – What Americanism means. Gina Weishahn volunteered to present the next phase – to Preserve Memories and Incidents during all wars
Committee reports were given. Thirteen memorial wreaths were given and four funeral lunches were served. Several cards were sent. Children and Youth was again going to give each l Kindergartener in all schools in Beatrice coloring books, and the Auxiliary was very excited to report that there has been thirty nine new members joining the auxiliary since the last initiation in 2019.
CHICKEN SUPPER will resume again with our next one on Sept. 22 from 5-7 p.m. At the Veteran’s Club on Dorsey Street. Meals consist of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy , hot vegetable, and salad. Cost is $9.00. Proceeds are used for veteran s, children and youth, and community projects.
Jolien Thompson spoke a little bit about “Buddy Checks of (together ending Veteran suicide). They meet every month on the 22nd at the Veteran;s club on Dorsey Street. Open to all veterans.
Thank you’s were announced. Dorothy Trauernicht thanked all who helped with the flags that glorified the courthouse and the Veteran’s Memorial Park on the 20 year happening of 911. Thanks was also given to all who helped with the American Legion Golf Tournament. Donna Neitzel for the card she received, Loree Deinstbier for the article that was put in The Star for her service given during her 25 years of President. Marian Melcher submitted the article.
President, Lori Balke, reminded all to be reminded of the ALA Scavenger Hunt which started on Labor Day and end on Columbus Day. There is still time for you to join. The proceeds of this scavenger hunt will go towards the new state legion building. For details you can go to https://nebraskalegionaux.net/fundraisers/ or go to nebraska2021amail.com.
Our program was initiation of our new members. They are in alphabetical order – Angela Essam, Amanda Fanning, Shannon Holcombe, Nancy Huber, Angela Kobes, Tana Mullen, Lisa Sand, Marian Shaw, Nicole Weishahn. Below is a picture taken at our meeting. Congratulations girls on becoming members of the auxiliary.
The Sept.13th meeting was closed with Chaplain, Verneal Dodge leading us in prayer and the singing of “God Bless America”.
Remember the Chicken Supper on Sept. 22nd. Our next meeting will be Oct. 11th.