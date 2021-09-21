Legion Auxiliary meeting notes

President, Lori Balke opened the American Legion Meeting on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, singing our National Athem and Chaplain Verneal Dodge, leading us in Prayer. There were eight officiers present with two being absent.

Lisa Sand presented the 3rd phase of the preamble – What Americanism means. Gina Weishahn volunteered to present the next phase – to Preserve Memories and Incidents during all wars

Committee reports were given. Thirteen memorial wreaths were given and four funeral lunches were served. Several cards were sent. Children and Youth was again going to give each l Kindergartener in all schools in Beatrice coloring books, and the Auxiliary was very excited to report that there has been thirty nine new members joining the auxiliary since the last initiation in 2019.

CHICKEN SUPPER will resume again with our next one on Sept. 22 from 5-7 p.m. At the Veteran’s Club on Dorsey Street. Meals consist of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy , hot vegetable, and salad. Cost is $9.00. Proceeds are used for veteran s, children and youth, and community projects.

Jolien Thompson spoke a little bit about “Buddy Checks of (together ending Veteran suicide). They meet every month on the 22nd at the Veteran;s club on Dorsey Street. Open to all veterans.