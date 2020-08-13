Legislature approves big property tax relief, state investment package

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Legislature handed commanding 41-4 approval Thursday to a huge compromise proposal constructed around increased property tax relief after rejecting a last-ditch effort to wait until senators could gauge the growing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha attempted to apply the brakes to the proposal (LB1107), arguing that the Legislature could make a wiser decision when it convenes in January for the 2021 legislature session.

At issue is the commitment of hundreds of millions of dollars to fund local property tax relief, a new business development tax incentives program and a $300 million pledge to help fund creation of a proposed national pandemic response center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

"We are facing unprecedented times," Wayne argued. "My issue is the timing of what we are doing."

But Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee and the driving force behind the legislative package, noted that Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner of Gering had helped forge the final agreement with an eye focused on protecting the state's budgeting capacity.

"If he thought this was impossible, he wouldn't have joined" in fashioning the proposal, Linehan said.