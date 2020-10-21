Lewiston land judging team headed to state

Thirteen members of the Lewiston FFA Chapter made their way to rural Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Lewiston FFA members competed in the area land judging competition, hosted by the Nemaha NRD. The judging took place in a field outside of Auburn. Twelve schools competed at the competition, with over 200 individual students competing.

Lewiston students came out well prepared and ready to compete with several students placing in top 80, and two teams in top 20. Masyn Arena, Ty Arena, Leah Christen, and Tristen Ray made up one of Lewistons teams which placed second place overall. Jaqueline Mullins, Jonathan Burgett, Emma de Koning, and Kelsay Bledsaw made up another Lewiston team which placed 17th.

Masyn Arena, a senior from Lewiston Consolidated had exceptionally good results as she placed 1st individually. Ty Arena placed 12th, and Leah Christen placed 17th, receiving blue ribbons. Tristen Ray and Jaqueline Mullins both received red ribbons, followed by Jonathan Burgett and Emma de Koning earning white ribbons. The Lewiston team composed of Masyn Arena, Ty Arena, Leah Christen, and Tristen Ray will continue on to compete at the state competition on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in York.

