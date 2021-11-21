 Skip to main content
Lewiston student wins essay contest

Rylee Smith

 Courtesy photo

Each year Lewiston students in seventh and eighth grade social studies compete in the Patriot's Pen essay competition sponsored through Dalton McHugh VFW Auxiliary 5289.

This year's essay theme was "How Can I Be A Good American." Lewiston eighth grader, Rylee Smith, won the local Post and District level Patriot's Pen competition sponsored through the VFW.

Her essay will now be competing against other VFW District winners for a chance to win at the state level. This is the first time a Lewiston student has won beyond the post level for this competition. Congratulations to Rylee Smith on her outstanding achievement.

