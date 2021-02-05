Liberty has rich history

Liberty, Nebraska has become known in recent year for the annual American Legion Shrimp Feed, however the community has a recorded history dating back to 1855.
The area that would eventually become Liberty was settled as early as 1855. It was recorded to have been founded by David Palmer. He ran a trading post on Cub Creek. He was appointed by the government to buy supplies and horses for the Otoe Indians on the reservation.
The town of Liberty, just six miles from the Kansas border, is located on what was the reservation from 1854-1881.
Early settlers to the area were Nathaniel Cain, Allen Jammerson and Frank Mutchmore.
In the early 1870’s, Cornelius Wymore built and operated a post office less than a mile west of the present town site. The mail was delivered twice a week on the run from Pawnee City to Blue Springs.
The first schoolhouse was built in 1866 where Liberty was to be established. That building was later replaced by a four-room frame school, used until it burned in 1892. A brick school was built the following year with additions made in 1916 and 1932. High school classes were discontinued in 1963 when Liberty became a part of the Lewiston or Southern School District.
Soon after the government purchased the reservation land from the remaining members of the Otoe tribe, the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad built its line through Gage County. Need a station in this location, land was deeded to the Lincoln Land Company, which laid out the streets and lots in 1881.
When the railroad was being built there were as many as 400-500 laborers living in box cars, shanties, and temporary shelter along the tracks. The town was nicknamed “string-town” because of the way it strung out along the tracks.
Liberty grew rapidly. James Gay worked as the village blacksmith. E.W. Lane had the first general store and the Olmstead family established a newspaper, “The Liberty Journal,” in 1882. J.D. Lewis opened a restaurant, where he carried a full line of groceries, confectionery, and tobacco. He and his brother also ran the livery stable, a meat market, a feed store, and a sale barn. A.V. Starr built a hotel costing $1,000.
A Missionary Baptist was the first church to organize. At one time there were five churches and five church buildings in Liberty.
“Sometimes there were five half-starved preachers,” wrote Hugh Dobbs.
Eventually, three of the churches organized as a Congregational Church.
The first bank was organized in 1882 by Frank Stewart and E.E. Harden.
The “money panic” in 1893 left the whole nation in a depressed mood. The price of corn was less than 15-cents-a-bushel and cattle sold for $8 to $10 a head. Many farmers sold out for what they could get and a number of the businesses closed in Liberty.
Liberty’s population fell from 469 in 1890 to approximately 34 people today.
“I believe there was a time when there were 1,000 people in Liberty,” said Roger Theye, Mayor and Historian.
Scheune Schatz, which translates to “barn treasures” in German, is a museum that boasts a collection of more than 5,500 pieces of farm equipment and tools dating all the way back to 1840. Many of the items in the museum are one-of-a-kind, rare finds that owner Roger Theye came across over the years, according to Daily Sun archives.
“I might have added a few things since then,” said Theye. “I like to collect pieces of history.”
Tokens of businesses that remained in Liberty until the 1960s, like Warren Lumberyard, hang on the walls of the barn or are displayed with other like tools.
“Most of the people in town don’t know as much about the history of Liberty as I’ve already forgotten,” said Theye.
Today, visitors are welcome to tour the museum, located at 201 Webster St. in Liberty. To set up an appointment, call Theye at 402-696-4351.
The town is proud of having state legislators, J.R. Buffomgton (1895) and G.R. Fouoke (1897). In addition, U.S. Senator Kenneth Wherry, and former New York Times editor, Raymond McCaw, were both born and raised in Liberty.