Liberty has rich history

Liberty, Nebraska has become known in recent year for the annual American Legion Shrimp Feed, however the community has a recorded history dating back to 1855.

The area that would eventually become Liberty was settled as early as 1855. It was recorded to have been founded by David Palmer. He ran a trading post on Cub Creek. He was appointed by the government to buy supplies and horses for the Otoe Indians on the reservation.

The town of Liberty, just six miles from the Kansas border, is located on what was the reservation from 1854-1881.

Early settlers to the area were Nathaniel Cain, Allen Jammerson and Frank Mutchmore.

In the early 1870’s, Cornelius Wymore built and operated a post office less than a mile west of the present town site. The mail was delivered twice a week on the run from Pawnee City to Blue Springs.

The first schoolhouse was built in 1866 where Liberty was to be established. That building was later replaced by a four-room frame school, used until it burned in 1892. A brick school was built the following year with additions made in 1916 and 1932. High school classes were discontinued in 1963 when Liberty became a part of the Lewiston or Southern School District.