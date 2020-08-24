Library celebrates equality

Celebrate Equality Day on Wednesday, Aug. 26 with a visit to the Beatrice Public Library to see “Up from the Footnotes,” a twelve panel exhibit about Clara Bewick Colby, her life in Beatrice, work as the founder and editor of the suffragist newspaper The Woman's Tribune, and her role in the national woman’s suffrage movement.

This was originally developed with $10,000 in grant funding from Humanities Nebraska for the Library’s Centennial. It complements the exhibit Equality is the Sacred Law of Humanity; World War I Images and Woman's Suffrage, a combination of the Library’s World War I posters featuring women with a new Smithsonian exhibit Votes for WOmen and a portion of 2019’s Women and the War. The entire exhibit will continue through the end of August during regular Library hours. They are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. For more information about this and other programs and services, contact the Beatrice Public Library at www.beatrice.ne.gov/library or 402-223-3584.