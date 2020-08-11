Library celebrating anniversary

The Beatrice Public Library is celebrating the 29th anniversary in its 100 N. 16th St. location on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This is the date of the opening of this facility to the public in 1991. It is also the annual volunteer recognition.

Sharon Karas will be honored as the 2020 Friend Indeed! Award recipient and as a Nebraska Library Association Statewide Volunteer Award winner Sharon has been a volunteer for16 years and served as the Coordinator of the Friends of the Library for nearly all of that time.

The Beatrice Public Library would not have been able to provide the number or services and programs it has sponsored in the past 29 years without the support of the many volunteers who help with book sales, special exhibits, the Seed Library program and many other library activities. Volunteer applications will be available for those interested in helping with these opportunities and other library activities. For more information about the 29th building anniversary, volunteer opportunities or other programs and services, contact the Library at www.beatrice.ne.gov/library or 402-223-3584.