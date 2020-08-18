Library exhibit on display this month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Beatrice Public Library exhibit Equality is the sacred Law of Humanity; World War I images and women's suffrage will be open through the month of August during regular library hours. The display is located in the Vette Cultural Arts Center. It includes the Library’s collection of World War I posters featuring women in nontraditional roles as well as the Smithsonian Institute’s new exhibit Votes for Women and the Smithsonian’s 2019 Women in World War I display.

The contribution that women made during World War I was part of the justification for the passage of the 19th Amendment that allowed them to vote. The exhibit title is from one of the posters prominently featured IN the Smithsonian’s presentation on suffrage This entire installation combines images and information about World War I with the history of women’s suffrage.. The Library’s Centennial exhibit Clara Bewick Colby; up from the Footnotes will also be on exhibit.

This Humanities Nebraska-funded project celebrates Colby’s local leadership role with the Beatrice Public Library, the establishment of her national newspaper “The Woman’s Tribune” and her contribution to the cause of women’s rights. The Beatrice Public Library is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2-5 p.m. For more information about this exhibit or any other program or service, contact the Library at www.beatrice.ne.gov/library or 402-223-3584.

