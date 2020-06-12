Library hosting celebration

The Beatrice Public Library will be celebrating a “Come As You Are” Birthday Party on Tuesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is the Library”s 127th birthday as a Deparment of the City of Beatrice and its 147th since Clara Bewick Colby and other members of the Ladies’ Library Association established the very first Beatrice Public Library organization. This is also the official opening of the special exhibit "Imagine your story" featuring a collection of mirrors. This is located in the Vette Cultural Arts Center on the lower level and was developed in coordination with the 2020 Summer Reading program theme of the same name. This exhibit will be open during regular library hours in June and July. For more information about these activities or any other summer programs, contact the Library at www.beatrice.ne.gov/library or 402-223-3584.