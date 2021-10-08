 Skip to main content
Library hosting fall exhibits

The Beatrice Public Library is excited to announce its Fall exhibit in the Vette Cultural Arts Center.

Fall 2021 Art Show features three retired Beatrice High School teachers. Marvin Camocho-Cook, wood turner; Nelson Dungan, painter/potter; and Bernadette Korslund, photographer. The exhibit will run from October through December and can be viewed during regular library hours. Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meet the artists, Saturday, October 9 at the Beatrice Public Library’s Vette Cultural Arts Center in the lower level from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

