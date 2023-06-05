Pastor Tim Amor will be leaving Beatrice after eight years of service at the Summit Street Church and returning to Canada.

He said he didn’t even know where Nebraska was when he started looking for a church to serve.

“I was looking at an opportunity in San Antonio, Texas,” he said. “I’m from Toronto and San Antonia had a winning sports team which I thought would be fun. Something new for me.”

The conference minister said there was a church in Beatrice, Nebraska, that was looking for a pastor with a missional focus.

“I literally had to look at a map to find Nebraska, but I have a background in church planting. I thought this was a good fit. We prayed and followed the Spirit and it led me here.”

During the time Amor was in Beatrice, the Mennonite Church changed its name to Summit Street Church on Oct. 31.

“The name of the church changed, but we also were intentional about the space to be more welcoming,” he said. “In the first three months, we had new people every Sunday.

“We are a peacekeeping church that is also involved in peace making. We wanted a new culture in the church that would be a place of belonging for every one that came here.”

Amor said a lot of the groundwork had been done before he came to Beatrice, but there were a lot of difficult conversations.

He joked that he had to come to Beatrice to find a church that wouldn’t fire him quickly.

“Everything I do is because I focus on Jesus,” he said. “It’s important for me to sit in the presence of God every day. I think God is working in the small things that not many people notice all the time.”

Tim and his wife, Jen, with his two children, Gus and Oscar, will be returning to Canada at the end of May. They will be about 45 minutes from both of their families. In addition to having more time to spend with his family, he is also looking forward to the opportunities in the schools for his children.

“I was incredibly honest in the changes the church needed to make during the interview,” he said. “The only reason I am able to go to the church I’m going to in Canada is because of the work that happened here.

“I will always think of Beatrice fondly. The people in this community took a chance on me. We grew here and I became a different person.”