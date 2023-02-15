SEWARD -- Jayson Klaumann of Fairbury participated in the Nebraska Intercollegiate Forensics Association (NIFA) state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11 .The prestigious tournament featured competition from many of the nation's top forensics programs. Several Concordia speech and debate team members achieved noteworthy success at the event.

Concordia senior Angelina Stinson, broke to finals in oratory - her first final round appearance at NIFA - and was also nominated by two different schools for the Spirit of NIFA character award, an award she won.

"Angelina was one of two in the state that all schools determined demonstrates the type of attitude, kindness and inclusive nature that best represents a speech competitor," said Concordia Nebraska Head Coach of Speech and Debate Joe Davis.

"I am blown away and beyond proud of the work that Concordia put in this weekend for the Nebraska Intercollegiate State Forensics Tournament," said Stinson.