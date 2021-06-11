June is Adopt-A-Cat Month

If you read this column regularly, you are well aware that this time of year is referred to as “kitten season” by animal shelters across the country. You also know that the influx of kittens and mamas can be overwhelming to rescue groups.

The Beatrice Animal Shelter has utilized the help of many kind volunteers who have been fostering litters of kittens for the past several months. Now those felines have grown, matured, and become socialized. They will be returning to the shelter to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped – all in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

It is, therefore, not by chance or coincidence that American Humane designates June as Adopt-A-Cat Month. After all, as noted, it is that time of year when large litters of kittens are born and often end up in animal shelters.

Adopt-A-Cat-Month

To help with the problem, American Humane is designating the 46th annual Adopt-A-Cat Month to “encouraging animal lovers to visit their local shelters and adopt a cat – or two, contribute to the Feed the Hungry campaign which delivers hundreds of thousands of meals to shelter animals, and learn more about the joys and responsibilities of adding a cat to their families.”