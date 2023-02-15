Good Samaritan Society-Beatrice is pleased to announce Jeana Saathoff as our Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. Jeana attended Central Community College in Grand Island and graduated with an Occupational Therapy Assistant degree in 2016.

She has worked in skilled nursing for over four years and PRN with Good Samaritan since 2016 and in November 2022, accepted a full time position with Good Samaritan Society, Beatrice.

Jeana is from David City, NE and now lives in Beatrice with her husband and their child.

Saathoff enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as vacations. She loves to travel and enjoys seeing places she’s never been to before.

“I want to get my patients back to performing daily tasks as independently as possible,” Saathoff stated when asked about her goals at Good Samaritan. “I enjoy helping them meet their individual goals and enjoy life to the fullest!”