Saline County 'Get Sober' campaign nets 22 citations

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Mobilization: from December 16, 2022 through January 1, 2023. The campaign, which began with saturation patrols in Saline County from December 16, 2022 through January 1, 2023 resulted in 22 citations/arrests being written with particular emphasis on alcohol violations.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Nebraska participated in this nationwide high-visibility enforcement effort. During the effort the Saline County Sheriff’s Office reported 22 citations/arrests with the following results:

Speeding – 12

No Operator’s License – 4

Violate Stop or Yield Sign - 1

No Valid Registration – 2

No Proof of Insurance - 1

Too Fast for Conditions – 1

Misuse School/Learner’s Permit – 1

An additional 85 warnings/vehicle defect tickets were issued for various other violations.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other state and local law enforcement and highway safety professionals to launch a high-visibility enforcement initiative in targeted areas to decrease alcohol violations and reduce traffic injuries and fatalities. During the enforcement period, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4 accidents. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported. None of the reported accidents were alcohol related.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

