Tractor pull returns to Pickrell

Pickrell will host a tractor pull this Saturday.
Bryan Health took to social media to clarify its staff hair policies after a TikTok went viral.
Lauren Vlach moved to Lincoln after losing more than $1,000 to a fraudulent company. She believes she was the victim of a moving scam, something that's becoming increasingly more common.
Individuals at the 4-H food stand reportedly may had been exposed to some sort of narcotic, possibly through the handling of cash, but testing came back negative.
The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans, according to AP sources
The number of Nebraskans hospitalized with the virus hit a five-month high.
A training event allowed athletic trainers to learn how to use the temperature monitoring devices.
Starting college after high school is an exciting phase of a student’s life. But college brings a lot of challenges. Here's what to know.
Democrats are considering capping the cost of insulin for at least some, although it's unclear what the final proposal will look like and how many insulin users will get a price break.
Health officials recommend that anyone infected with the coronavirus isolate for at least five days. But for many, that timeline is overly optimistic.
You can attract more birds in your garden by creating better habitat. That includes planting native plants, which attract native insects.
