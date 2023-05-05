Linsey Freitag

Years in Nursing: 10 years

Specialty/department: Infusion center, Certified Hospice and Palliative Care RN

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

After graduating high school I became a CNA and fell in love with caring for people at the bedside. I knew I wanted to be in healthcare but wasn't sure what role I wanted to play. I did quite a bit of job shadowing during my undergrad at Wayne State but couldn't find a career in healthcare that was as compassionate and rewarding as nursing.

What’s one fact about you that people would be surprised to know?

I have an old soul and love American history.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

Watching your patient’s decline and having to have hard conversations with them about end of life options. Unfortunately, most people wait until the very end to make their final wishes known and its difficult at that time, in a state of panic almost, to help them and their family make big decisions. Sometimes as a nurse you get one chance to help someone and it can be a lot of pressure.

What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?

The honor of being invited into the room of somebody you’ve never met during their most vulnerable moments. When a baby is being born, you're welcomed into the room. When somebody is taking their last breaths, your welcomed into the room. When someone is getting a life or death treatment, you’re welcomed into the room. People trust you with their lives, even though you may have never met them or may never see them again. They value your opinion and want to hold your hand in these moments. You have the opportunity to change someone’s life each and every day you put your scrubs on. It’s truly an honor and a calling.