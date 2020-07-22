Local Blue Rivers agency holds fundraiser for Community Food Pantry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beatrice’s Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging Transportation raffled off items donated by local businesses on Wednesday, with the proceeds going to the Community Food Pantry.

A bus, as well as a tent tent containing the raffle items, were stationed outside of Russ's Market at 1300 Court Street from 9a.m. to 3p.m. This was the first time the agency held a "Stuff the Bus" event in Beatrice.

Cliff Lindell, the area transit manager, said the idea was created and organized from Agency drivers, who saw that the pantry was in need of items.

“We’re trying to let people know we’re still out here, and we’re still doing transit,” Lindell said. “We’re hoping to have a good time and a good turnout…We did it up in Nebraska City and it worked really well, and we’ll see about expanding it to other areas that we serve.”

Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging Transportation assists elderly Nebraskans by providing public transportation for medical appointments, pharmacy stops and grocery store runs. Those needing to use the Beatrice agency can call 402-223-1357 for more information.

The Community Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and the last Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m.