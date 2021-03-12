Local students make Creighton Dean's List

The following students from your area were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Creighton University.
Full-time students who earn a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale are eligible for the Dean's List.
Beatrice:
Matthew Jobman , Freshman, College of Arts and Sciences
Alexis Thavenet, Junior, College of Arts and Sciences
Cortland:
Connor Price, Freshman College of Arts and Sciences
Crete:
Morgan Maly, Freshman College of Arts and Sciences
Samuel Rasgorshek, Freshman College of Arts and Sciences