Local students make Creighton Dean's List
Local students make Creighton Dean's List

The following students from your area were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Creighton University.

Full-time students who earn a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale are eligible for the Dean's List.

Beatrice:

Matthew Jobman , Freshman, College of Arts and Sciences

Alexis Thavenet, Junior, College of Arts and Sciences

Cortland:

Connor Price, Freshman College of Arts and Sciences

Crete:

Morgan Maly, Freshman College of Arts and Sciences

Samuel Rasgorshek, Freshman College of Arts and Sciences

