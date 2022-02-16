 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local students named to Dean’s List at Creighton University

OMAHA – The following students from your area were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Creighton University.

Full-time students who earn a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale are eligible for the Dean's List.

Beatrice:

Alexis Thavenet, Senior, College of Arts and Sciences

Cortland:

Connor Price, Sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences

Crete:

Morgan Maly, Sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences

Samuel Rasgorshek, Sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences

DeWitt:

Logan Larson, Freshman, College of Arts and Sciences

