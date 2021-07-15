 Skip to main content
Local Students named to Dean’s List at Creighton
Local Students named to Dean's List at Creighton

The following students from your area were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Creighton University.

Full-time students who earn a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale are eligible for the Dean's List.

Beatrice:

Matthew Jobman, Sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences Beatrice

Alexis Thavenet, Junior, College of Arts and Sciences

Cortland:

Connor Price, Sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences

Crete:

Morgan Maly, Sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences

Samuel Rasgorshek, Sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences

Wilber:

Emily Binder, Junior, College of Arts and Sciences

Creighton University, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. It enrolls 4,458 undergraduates and 4,312 graduate and professional students among nine schools and colleges. No other university its size offers students such a comprehensive academic environment with personal attention from faculty-mentors. Creighton ranks in the top third of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings for National Universities.

