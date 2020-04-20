Local students selected for American Legion Auxiliary Girls State

Three area students were recently selected to attend the annual Girls State event.
Natalie Hueske, the daughter of Tom and Tracie Hueske of Plymouth, has been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State which was to be held May 31-June 6, 2020 at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Natalie was selected by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 243 of Plymouth. Natalie’s selection by the Auxiliary was based on her well written application in which she expressed her plans after graduation to attend basic training and become a part time officer for the Army National Guard. Through the National Guard, she will enroll in an ROTC Class. Natalie has worked diligently to achieve a high academic standing and has plans to major in pre-med or biomedical engineering. She looks forward to serving her country while still pursuing a career as a civilian. Natalie looked forward to Girls State as she saw it as a way to learn about how our government works and learn leadership skills. In her application, Natalie stated that she was excited to have a voice which allows her to express her opinions.
Natalie is a junior at Nebraska Lutheran High School in Waco, Nebraska. She especially enjoys writing papers about science, math, or sociology and loves applying concepts she has learned to write about her own ideas. Natalie has been very active in high school participating in a variety of activities. Because of her academic standing, she has been a member of The National Honor Society. She has participated in academic activities such as Quiz Bowl and the Math Team. Her leadership skills allow her to be a member of the Student Council as well as the stage manager for the school musical. Natalie enjoys the arts and athletics as she has participated in Speech and traveling choir as well as basketball, volleyball, and track. Natalie has served her community and her church by helping with Vacation Bible School, grade school volleyball, track, and basketball events, caroling, and leaf raking. She has also gone on many mission trips.
Anna Schmidt, the daughter of Dave and Danielle Schmidt of Plymouth, was also selected by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 243 of Plymouth. Anna’s selection by the Auxiliary was based on her outstanding academic standing, her character, and her many activities. However, because Girls State is a week-long experience that teaches about the importance of the citizen’s involvement in our government and the way government works, it was Anna’s interest in government and her experience job shadowing at the State Capitol that caught the attention of the members of the Auxiliary. After graduation next year, she would like to explore her interests of psychology and political science. At Girls State, Anna looked forward to learning more about how the government works and experiencing Girls State herself after hearing so many good things about it.
Anna is a junior at Tri County High School, DeWitt, Nebraska. She especially enjoys English, Art class, and the in-depth conversations of history. Anna has been very active in high school not only participating in a variety of activities but doing very well. She has demonstrated her leadership skills as well as her interest in government once again by being President of the Student Council. Quite possibly her experience on the Speech Team and being a three-time medalist at the State Speech Contest has prepared her for a career in government filled with speech-making opportunities. As a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Anna was a qualifier for the National Convention. Anna participated in track and qualified for the State Track Meet in 2018. She rounded out her activities by being a member of the volleyball team, participating in Thespians and the Quiz Bowl.
Hannah Holtmeier, the daughter of Kirk & Christa Holtmeier of Plymouth, has been selected as an alternate to American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State. Hannah was selected by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 243 of Plymouth. After graduation next year, she hopes to attend K State or UNL and major in Animal Science. If chosen for Girls State, Hannah looked forward to expanding her leadership skills by becoming more knowledgeable about the way our government works.
Hannah is a junior at Tri County High School, DeWitt, Nebraska. She especially enjoys her American History class, as well as Chemistry and Advanced Biology which are helping to prepare her for that major in Animal Science. Hannah has had a well-rounded career at Tri County participating in a variety of activities. She enjoys sports such as volleyball, basketball and track. She has been a member of FFA as well as band and the honor band. Hannah has honed her foreign language skills through her membership in Spanish Club. Her community has benefited through the work she has done as a member of a 4-H club.
Cornhusker Girls State is one of the major programs of the American Legion Auxiliary. Every spring, throughout the U.S., the Girls State program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship. Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical political parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county, and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of their elected or appointed counter parts in actual state, county and city government.
