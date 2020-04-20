Local students selected for American Legion Auxiliary Girls State

Natalie Hueske, the daughter of Tom and Tracie Hueske of Plymouth, has been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State which was to be held May 31-June 6, 2020 at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Natalie was selected by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 243 of Plymouth. Natalie’s selection by the Auxiliary was based on her well written application in which she expressed her plans after graduation to attend basic training and become a part time officer for the Army National Guard. Through the National Guard, she will enroll in an ROTC Class. Natalie has worked diligently to achieve a high academic standing and has plans to major in pre-med or biomedical engineering. She looks forward to serving her country while still pursuing a career as a civilian. Natalie looked forward to Girls State as she saw it as a way to learn about how our government works and learn leadership skills. In her application, Natalie stated that she was excited to have a voice which allows her to express her opinions.