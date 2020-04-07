Lower Big Blue NRD limits rec areas

Following the lead of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District will limit access to some amenities and activities at its recreation areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The NRD will continue to monitor this public health situation and will plan to reopen full access to the recreation areas as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

As of Monday, April 6, all NRD recreation areas will remain open to the public with the following restrictions:

• Camping: Use of campgrounds (tent camping as well as RVs) will not be permitted.

• Restrooms: Restroom facilities will not be available.

• Picnic Tables & Playground Equipment: The use of picnic tables and playground equipment is strongly discouraged, as these surfaces are not regularly disinfected.