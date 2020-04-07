You are the owner of this article.
Lower Big Blue NRD limits rec areas
Following the lead of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District will limit access to some amenities and activities at its recreation areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The NRD will continue to monitor this public health situation and will plan to reopen full access to the recreation areas as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

As of Monday, April 6, all NRD recreation areas will remain open to the public with the following restrictions:

• Camping: Use of campgrounds (tent camping as well as RVs) will not be permitted.

• Restrooms: Restroom facilities will not be available.

• Picnic Tables & Playground Equipment: The use of picnic tables and playground equipment is strongly discouraged, as these surfaces are not regularly disinfected.

Day use, such as hiking, fishing, and boating are permitted. While accessing the recreation areas, CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and avoiding group gatherings should be followed. The restrictions listed above impact the following recreation areas: Big Indian Recreation Area, Bear Lake WMA, Clatonia Public Use Area and Wolf-Wildcat WMA located in Gage County, Cub Creek Recreation Area, Leisure Lake WMA located in Jefferson County and Willard Meyer (Swan 5) Recreation Area, Green Top WMA, Walnut Creek Recreation Area, and Swanton WMA located in Saline County.

In addition to limiting activities at Lower Big Blue NRD public use areas the NRD and Swan 5 Community Planning Committee has cancelled the 19th annual youth fishing and casting contest scheduled for May 16,, 2020 at the Willard Meyer Recreation Area. Together we can slow the spread of COVID -19 in our state. The Swan 5 Committee and NRD look forward to hosting the youth and family event next year!

The NRD managed recreation areas are multipurpose projects, offering outdoor opportunities to enhance the quality of life for all residents, as well as a range of conservation benefits including groundwater recharge, wildlife habitat, and soil erosion prevention. These spaces are also used for research on water quality and quantity, and flood control.

Additional announcements regarding the use of recreation areas will be posted at www.lbbnrd.net.

