Lower Big Blue NRD Office closed to the public

The Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District office, at 805 Dorsey St., will be closed to the public starting March 18. The office will tentatively reopen on Monday, March 30.

These measures are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Our top priority is to protect staff members and the public that we serve,” said NRD General Manager Dave Clabaugh. “This may be inconvenient, but we believe that this temporary closure is necessary and is in keeping with the latest CDC guidelines.” During this time, staff will be available by phone and email to serve the people of the district.

The board monthly meeting scheduled to be held on March 26 has been cancelled. Regularly scheduled meetings are expected to resume in April. Announcements regarding dates and times for these meetings will be communicated via the NRD’s website and social media channels.

The public can contact the NRD staff by phone and email, as well as via a contact form on the website. There is a drop box outside of the building where those who have water payments or forms to deliver may do so. Materials from the drop box will be collected regularly.

