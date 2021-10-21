Lymphedema treatment available at JCH&L

Breast cancer patients who are experiencing swelling in an extremity after treatment or who have had lymph nodes removed could benefit from a lymphedema evaluation to determine if they would benefit from treatment.

Cassidy Bentley, MOT, OTR/L, CLT, with Jefferson Community Health & Life Sports Medicine and Rehab Services has been certified by the Norton School of Lymphatic Therapy in Atlanta, GA, in the technique of complete decongestive therapy including manual lymph drainage and compression therapy. She is a certified lymphedema therapist.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. According to breastcancer.org One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer (13%). There are different treatments for cancer including surgery, radiation, and drug therapy. In cases of surgery, often times the tumor is removed from the breast and lymph node dissection is possible to determine if the cancer spread to the nodes. In these cases the patient is officially diagnosed with latency stage lymphedema and has a risk of developing symptoms of lymphedema including swelling of the affected extremity.

If someone is suffering from swelling after breast cancer treatment, please contact Jefferson Community Health & Life Rehab and Sports Medicine at 402-729-6840.

