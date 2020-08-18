Make-A-Wish Nebraska hires Beatrice native

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Make-A-Wish Nebraska recently hired Beatrice native, Mindy (McGrury) Lubeck as Wish and Development Coordinator, overseeing 13 counties in Southeast Nebraska, including Beatrice. Lubeck’s responsibilities include planning wish experiences for critically ill children and raising funds and awareness to help grant more than 20 wishes currently in progress in the region.

“When there is a child who qualifies for a wish, we immediately step up and begin creating the most amazing wish experience for that child," Lubek said. "It’s an absolute honor to serve critically ill children in the area I was raised."

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children between the ages of 2½ and 18 who are battling a critical illness. Most recent wishes granted include a hot tub and a Utility Terrain Vehicle. The most recent wish in Beatrice was for wish kid Shelby, who wished to travel to Florida to swim with dolphins.