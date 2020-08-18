Make-A-Wish Nebraska hires Beatrice native

Make-A-Wish Nebraska recently hired Beatrice native, Mindy (McGrury) Lubeck as Wish and Development Coordinator, overseeing 13 counties in Southeast Nebraska, including Beatrice. Lubeck’s responsibilities include planning wish experiences for critically ill children and raising funds and awareness to help grant more than 20 wishes currently in progress in the region.
“When there is a child who qualifies for a wish, we immediately step up and begin creating the most amazing wish experience for that child," Lubek said. "It’s an absolute honor to serve critically ill children in the area I was raised."
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children between the ages of 2½ and 18 who are battling a critical illness. Most recent wishes granted include a hot tub and a Utility Terrain Vehicle. The most recent wish in Beatrice was for wish kid Shelby, who wished to travel to Florida to swim with dolphins.
“Wishes have been making a difference in the Nebraska area for 37 years, impacting hundreds of families and thousands of donors, volunteers and supporters,” said Melissa Davis-Schmit, Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s Regional Director. “We are delighted to have Mindy join our team to continue and grow the impact of a wish in this region, knowing that hope is essential, and wishes offer significant hope to kids battling critical illnesses, their families and our community.”
To learn how you can help local wish kids, please visit www.nebraska.wish.org.
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Since our inception, Make-A-Wish Nebraska has granted more than 2,800 wishes across the state. On average, we grant between 115-120 wishes per year. For more information about Make-A-Wish Nebraska, visit www.nebraska.wish.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!