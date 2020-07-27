Maker Space event planned at library

A Maker Space Open House will be held Tuesday, July 28 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Beatrice Public Library. This is the final activity of the 2020 “Tuesday Night with the Library” series.

The Maker Space is now located in three areas of the Library: The Room which also includes the Young Adult collections, the Front Desk/Children’s Area and the Vette Cultural Arts Center on the lower level. For more information about the equipment and training available in the Maker Space areas, contact the Library at www.bearice.ne.gov/library or 402-223-3584.