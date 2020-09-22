Malco Products recognized at conference

Malco Products was recently recognized as a 2020 Great Game of Business All-Star Company at the 28th Annual “Gathering of Games” conference hosted by the Great Game of Business.

Based in Annandale, Minnesota, with operations in DeWitt, Malco manufacturers specialty hand tools for the HVAC trade (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning).

The GGOB promotes an open-book management approach to running a business, and encourages companies to set goals and participate in “mini-games” with associates aimed at reaching metrics. Tapping into the universal human need to win, GGOB educates employees in the rules of business, rallies them around a common goal, empowers them to see and improve the score and engages them with the opportunity to win or lose as a team.

“They promote financial literacy and transparency which is appropriate in our company since we are 100% employee owned,” said Mardon Quandt, Malco Chief Operating Officer and President. “Malco’s utilization of GGOB open-book management philosophies has ensured that we have had the resources needed, communication, and continuous improvement to make our expansion successful, and we’re proud to say that 90 percent of our Minnesota-based employees have participated in our challenge to spend time working at the DeWitt plant."