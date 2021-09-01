Man arrested after drugs found in abandoned vehicle

A man with an active warrant was arrested on multiple new drug violations after an abandoned vehicle was found in northern Gage County.

On Tuesday at 7:49 a.m., a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle, a white van, on a county road in Gage County near Firth.

A press release stated the responding deputy found the vehicle with Oklahoma license plates stopped in the northbound lanes of the county road. The van was found to be a rental vehicle from Budget Truck Rentals.

The vehicle was towed for being a road hazard, however illicit substances and over $1,100 in cash were discovered inside the vehicle while preparing the van to be towed. While the tow truck was en route to the sheriff’s office with the vehicle, the tow truck driver received a phone call inquiring about the vehicle. He informed the Gage County deputy and investigator of the phone call and the caller was asked to come to the tow lot in Beatrice.

When the person who rented the van arrived at the tow lot, an investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office met her in the tow lot. She initially stated she had rented the van and had given the van to a male she had never met before to drive it to Saint Joseph, Mo. where she was hoping to work in a health care related job.