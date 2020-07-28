Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A DuBois man was arrested by Beatrice police for drunk driving early Tuesday after crashing a vehicle.

Shortly after 3 a.m. a police officer spotted a white vehicle crashed off the road near Court and Scott streets.

He contacted Samuel Blankenship, 25, who allegedly said he was the driver of the vehicle. Arrest documents state Blankenship told police he must have fallen asleep while driving and crashed the vehicle, and also admitted to drinking before operating the vehicle.

Arrest documents note he had bloodshot, watery eyes and extremely slurred speech. The officer noted the smell of alcohol, and Blankenship failed voluntary roadside maneuvers.

A preliminary breath test revealed an alcohol level of .133, and Blankenship was transported to the Gage County Detention Center.

