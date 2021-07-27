Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation grants announced

The Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation has announced the grants awarded by the Foundation for the fiscal year 2020-2021, totaling $367,931.34.
The largest grant recipient was Southern Public Schools, which was awarded five separate grants totaling $122,711.50. The grants helped fund parking lot and sidewalk repairs, paving at the football field related to correction of a drainage problem, an exhaust hood for the chemistry room several new tools for the industrial arts program, a large format printer, a camera and helped replace worn out equipment in the fitness center.
Among the larger single grants the Village of Pickrell was awarded a grant of $55,200.00 to help with cost of the renovation of the Community Center. Habitat for Humanity of Gage County received $50,000.00 to be used for the construction of an Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible home and the Fuller Park Foundation received a grant of $40,000.00 to help pay for new poles and lights at the ballfield.
Foundation President Dean Marples believes the variety of the groups awarded grants was in keeping with the mission of the Foundation. “The 2020-2021 grants included grants to organizations from Adams to Wymore and helped fund a wide range of projects," he said.
Foundation Vice-President Larry Anderson looked at the impact many of the grants would have on area youth.
"The Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation made grants that would not only help upgrade facilities, but would also help provide a better hands on experience for students," he said.
In addition to the grants to Southern Public Schools and the Fuller Park Foundation, Tri County Schools received a grant of $13,512.84 to purchase a hydraulic shear for the industrial arts program.
The Tri County school building is physically located in Jefferson County, however a substantial number of the students come from that portion of the District located in Gage County.
Other grants awarded during 2020-2021 fiscal year included the following:
-$14,007.00 to the City of Beatrice for revitalization project for the bandstand in Nichols Park.
-$1,000.00 to Beatrice Educational Foundation to support the Beatrice Backpack Programs Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon.
-$25,000.00 to the Village of Adams to pay a portion of the cost of a new ambulance.
-$30,000.00 to the NET Foundation for Television, Inc. to be used for production costs of Nebraska Stories television program.
-$16,500.00 to One Property at a Time in Blue Springs to be used to help pay the cost of cleaning up dilapidated properties in the community.
While applicants cannot complete a grant application on line, Foundation SecretaryTreasurer Mike Willet said tax-exempt organizations interested in applying for a grant from the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation may obtain a grant application from the offices of Willet & Carothers in Beatrice and Wymore.