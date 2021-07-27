Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation grants announced

The Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation has announced the grants awarded by the Foundation for the fiscal year 2020-2021, totaling $367,931.34.

The largest grant recipient was Southern Public Schools, which was awarded five separate grants totaling $122,711.50. The grants helped fund parking lot and sidewalk repairs, paving at the football field related to correction of a drainage problem, an exhaust hood for the chemistry room several new tools for the industrial arts program, a large format printer, a camera and helped replace worn out equipment in the fitness center.

Among the larger single grants the Village of Pickrell was awarded a grant of $55,200.00 to help with cost of the renovation of the Community Center. Habitat for Humanity of Gage County received $50,000.00 to be used for the construction of an Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible home and the Fuller Park Foundation received a grant of $40,000.00 to help pay for new poles and lights at the ballfield.

Foundation President Dean Marples believes the variety of the groups awarded grants was in keeping with the mission of the Foundation. “The 2020-2021 grants included grants to organizations from Adams to Wymore and helped fund a wide range of projects," he said.