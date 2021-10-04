Martial arts classes return to Fairbury hospital

Jefferson Community Health & Life Burkley Fitness Center will once again be offering martial arts classes. Students will learn self-defense, balance, flexibility, self- confidence and much more.

The instructor for this class is Mr. Neil Stroklund with Fairbury Family Martial Arts. He has more than 20 years of experience teaching martial arts.

Initially, there will be one kids class (age 4 to 15) and one adult class (age 16 and up). Class sizes are limited with duration of classes depending on size and age of group. Additional classes may be added depending on the number of students registered.

Registration is required. There will be a class fee payable to the instructor.

Classes will held on Mondays and Thursdays, with a start date of Oct. 4. The Kids Martial arts will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the adult class following at 7:15 p.m.

For more information and to register for this class, contact the Burkley Fitness Center at 402-729-6139.

