Mary- Kate Jun 17, 2023 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Fairbury woman arrested after car got stuck on railroad tracks A Fairbury woman was arrested for a firearm offense and driving under the influence after the car she was driving got stuck on railroad tracks… Shatel: Trev Alberts says a lighter nonconference load may be necessary in the new Big Ten Michigan, UCLA, USC and Ohio State all on tap in-conference for 2025. This is the world Nebraska lives in now. It beats slumming in the Big Te… Clabaugh, Olsen win annual shotgun blast tournament It was all about catching fire at the right time for Nate Clabaugh and Zak Olsen at the Beatrice Country Club’s annual Shotgun Blast Member/Gu… Goodbye Beatrice Dear Beatrice,