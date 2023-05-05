Mary Hadorn

Years in Nursing: 15 years

Specialty/Department: Medical-Surgical Department at BCH & Credentialed Trainer for Epic

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I was honestly very happy being a server at Valentino’s; I worked there through college and the first 10 years of also being a nurse… I even got married there! It was hard to quit and leave that work family. I enjoy work where you make someone’s day better and get to work with your hands.

I didn’t fully understand all that nursing entailed when I started college, but I loved anatomy and physiology in school and learning about the human body’s amazing capabilities.

I started in a Physician’s Assistant program, as I felt with my academic ability I should go for a “higher level” job. But as I thought about it more, the field of nursing provided so much more flexibility and hands-on, face-to-face time with patients, so I switched majors.

I have never regretted it. I have worked at BCH all 15 years, all primarily in the same department, but also allowed to contribute in other areas through floating, training, and many projects. It’s the best of all worlds to me!

What’s one fact about you that people would be surprised to know?

If I was willing to spend the money and energy on upkeep, I would be covered in tattoos and piercings/implanted jewelry! Art is another interest of mine, and I see it as making yourself art.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

When I can’t fix something wrong no matter what my team and I try. There are just some situations where we “lose” and it hurts every time. Accepting what cannot be controlled is one of the most difficult aspects for me.

What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?

Knowing I am going to make a difference in the day of everyone I take care of each shift. It is so rewarding to know what I do directly impacts someone’s experience during the stressful time of being hospitalized.

It’s sometimes a small thing like getting them an extra pillow or helping them find a way to watch the Husker game that day.

But most times it is using my experience and ability to advocate for my patients to change something that shift to make them feel better. It is so fulfilling when a patient is better at the end of the shift or stay than when my shift started.

When I get thanked or told they are glad I’m going to see them the next shift or sad I won’t be back the next day it makes me feel special. The connections are what matters!