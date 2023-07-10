Mead Lumber, a leading supplier of building materials and services, announced the launch of its rebranding initiative. The rebranding initiative is aimed at updating the company's look and creating consistency across its business units, both with employees and customers.

As part of the rebranding initiative, Mead Lumber will unveil a new and modern logo, an all-new website, and a new web address, which is www.mead lumber.com, among many other initiatives. Some of its locations will also be changing their name to Mead Lumber, while others will keep their name but will follow the new logo and design scheme.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to develop a fresh look for our brand that better represents the quality. reliability, and innovation that our customers have come to expect from us," said Dave Anderson, CEO of Mead Lumber. "This new branding highlights our commitment to providing top-notch service and support for all of our customers

At the heart of the rebrand is Mead Lumber's brand promise: To Make You Feel at Home, From Design to Finish This promise has always been the cornerstone of their business, and they are committed to continuing to deliver on it in everything they do. Mead Lumber believes that this promise sets them apart from their competitors and is the reason why their customers keep coming back.

Mead Lumber will continue to offer the best products and services in the building supply industry. The company remains committed to providing its customers with top-quality materials and services, and to building long-lasting relationships with them and the communities we serve together.

"We're proud of our history and where we've come from, but we're also excited about where we're going," said Barry Kriha, Director of Marketing at Mead Lumber. "This rebrand is an exciting time for us as we aim to strengthen the connection that our customers have with us. We believe this fresh approach will help us stand out in a highly competitive industry and attract new customers and employee-owners as well."

To celebrate the rebranding initiative, many of Mead Lumber's locations will be holding celebration activities on the day of the rebranding, and will be incorporating the announcement into their upcoming events.