Medicare sessions available at BCH

Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment period begins October 15 and runs through December 7. Nebraska state Medicare advisors are now accepting appointments to work one-on-one with you to compare your options.

The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation is partnering with Nebraska’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (NE SHIP) to offer Medicare Enrollment Sessions this Fall. Sessions are open to the public and there is no cost to attend. A NE SHIP representative will be available at the Beatrice Community Hospital three times in 2020, October 29, November 19 and December 2 between 8:30 a.m to 3 p.m. All enrollment sessions will take place in the BCH Conference Room, on the main floor of the hospital.

To schedule a Medicare Open Enrollment assistance appointment please call NE SHIP at 1-800-234-7119. In line with state and local recommendations related to COVID-19, appointments will be conducted with one individual at a time. Masks are required for entry to the Beatrice Community Hospital, and you will be encouraged to wear it while in your appointment. Appropriate safety and sanitation protocols will be followed. If it is determined that this in-person sign-up event puts the health of our community at risk, we will cancel or postpone the event, making other arrangements at that time.

NE SHIP will be offering additional Beatrice office hours for Medicare Enrollment at Brick & Mortar Realty, 514 Court Street, on October 20 and 27, November 3, 10, 17, and 24 and December 1. Appointments are required. Please call 1-800-234-7119 to schedule an appointment.

