American Legion Auxiliary

Lori Balke, President, opened our May 8, 2023 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance followed with prayer given by Angy Essam. There were 20 members present, with seven of them being officers and two of them being executive officers. The minutes and treasurer's report were approved.

Jerry Lamkin, Commander of the American Legion, gave a presentation on the improvements which have been made to the Vets Club and how all of the improvements were thought of and paid for.

Old Business-it was moved and seconded to table the chicken supper discussion until July or August meeting so that we would be ready by fall to proceed with however it is voted upon. The end of the year report was sent into the state office by Lori.

New Business-Poppy Day is Saturday, May 27, 2023. There will be people asking for donations for poppies at Sunrise Bakery, Sunmart, Russ's Market, Bomgaars and the Mall. Trudi is still looking for a couple volunteers. Nominations of officers will be held at the June meeting. We now have 238 paid members so 11 members could attend the State Convention. Lori talked about how to proceed with the best communication whether it be FaceBook or text messages. Missy Lamkin suggested a group email. We will work on getting all the member's email addresses. Rene Griffith suggested an app that could be downloaded. We will discuss further. Donna Neitzel is looking for volunteers to assist with putting the flags out at the cemetery for Memorial Day. Exmark will provide us with some volunteers. Marla Sailor is Donna's co-chair. Rene announced the winners of the scholarships. She also got the donuts ordered for Teacher Appreciation Day.

Committee Reports-Missy reported that there were 5 funerals since our last meeting and that herself, Sammie Berry, Gail Ames, Kim and Neal Ostermann all are part of the committee. Annora Schmidt sent out 6 cards and Melissa Koch read a thank you note from the family of Shirley Roebke. Marian Melcher reported on the success of the Easter Egg Hunt and talked about the Children's Miracle Network Walkathon that will be held June 17, 2023. Funds generated from this walk will be presented to the Children's Hospital in Omaha. Marian has a couple children in mind to be the Miracle champions for this year and if that does not work, Rene has someone in mind also. Committee chairs need to be ready to present at our next meeting about what their committees do and what is involved in them so we can invite people to serve on our committees. We can always use additional help if you or if you know someone that would be willing to assist.

Angy gave the closing prayer. Meeting adjourned. The next meeting will be held on June 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vets Club. All members are welcome to attend.

Beta Sigma Phi

Marla Weichel was hostess for the May 11 meeting of Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi which gathered at the Beatrice Senior Center for lunch, conversation and brief business meeting. Treasurer Marla Weichel provided a financial report noting monetary sales of the Magic Cleaning cloths. It was suggested a trip to see member Carolyn Hopp who resides near Omaha be considered. Various topics for programs were discussed and all were informed of a brunch with program to be held Thursday June 1st at Centenary Methodist Church.

Next on the afternoons agenda was a visit to "The Clean Slate" store located in downtown Beatrice. Entrepreneur Kim Witulski educated the sorrority on the process of making soaps, lotions, creams, body sprays, lip balms and such. She has a loveess which has gifts for all age people and pets. All attending appreciate Kims career which is an art of making soaps etc in her own store and marketing her own products.

The next meeting will be May 25 with plans forthcoming.