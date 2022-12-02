Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta Members and their husbands found themselves blessed…to be surrounded in friendship, sisterhood, and love…as they celebrated Thanksgiving with dinner at Classics. Nancy and Jr Baker and Judy and Stan Meyer hosted the evening. Members and their Guys all shared their thoughts about thankfulness. Fun facts about Thanksgiving were also shared.

Following the delicious meal, the meeting was held. Service Chairs, Trudy Roche and Rowien Kumm, will be giving the Chapter Donation of $150 to the Community Pantry and Emergency Services. Rowien will be hosting Members for brunch and Christmas Joy with Sisters, at her home Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

Rowien and Chari Stanley, along with their Guys, Cliff and Tom, will be hosting the Couples Christmas Dinner. It will be held Dec. 16 at p.m. at Classics.