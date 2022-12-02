 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meeting notes

  • 0

Torchbearer Zeta Members and their husbands found themselves blessed…to be surrounded in friendship, sisterhood, and love…as they celebrated Thanksgiving with dinner at Classics. Nancy and Jr Baker and Judy and Stan Meyer hosted the evening. Members and their Guys all shared their thoughts about thankfulness. Fun facts about Thanksgiving were also shared.

Following the delicious meal, the meeting was held. Service Chairs, Trudy Roche and Rowien Kumm, will be giving the Chapter Donation of $150 to the Community Pantry and Emergency Services. Rowien will be hosting Members for brunch and Christmas Joy with Sisters, at her home Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

Rowien and Chari Stanley, along with their Guys, Cliff and Tom, will be hosting the Couples Christmas Dinner. It will be held Dec. 16 at p.m. at Classics.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chatelain: A letter to Matt Rhule

Chatelain: A letter to Matt Rhule

Despite Friday’s upset of Iowa, your new program is broken. To grasp the situation, you must understand BOTH the enduring devotion and despair here, writes Dirk Chatelain to Nebraska's next coach. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News