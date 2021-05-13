Meeting notes

The Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary Unit #27 met May 10 at the Veteran’s Club with Loree Dienstbier presiding. Chaplain Verneal Dodge gave the opening prayer and led members in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The Preamble was said and a moment of silence was held in honor of deceased members. Roll call revealed six officers present and three absent.

Chaplain Dodge gave an informational program on the “Gold Star” program. Marian Melcher reported meeting our membership goal of 220 paid up members. Lori Balke delivered three permanent memorial wreaths to the funeral homes to be used for deceased Veterans. Shirley Petersen sent birthday cards to shut-in veterans. In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day, rolls were delivered to schools in Beatrice from the American Legion family and the VFW.

Poppy Day is May 29 when Trudy Spicer and volunteers will be seen at various locations to distribute poppies to the public for a donation for veterans. Spicer laid out the Poppy posters she received from the middle school students. Members were asked to judge them for prizes. First through sixth place will receive cash for their efforts.

Donna Neitzel and volunteers will put auxiliary flags on deceased members graves on May 26 and pick them up on June 1. Memorial Day services will be held on Monday May 31 at 10:15 a.m. at the Evergreen Home Cemetery.