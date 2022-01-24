Meeting notes

American Legion Auxiliary

The Jan. 10, 2022 meeting was called to order by President, Lori Balke and Chaplain, Verneal Dodge leading us in Prayer followed with the Pledge of Allegiance. There were 20 members in attendance. All 10 officiers were present.

Committee reports were given – Membership reported that 214 members have paid their membership, nine short of 100%, four cards were sent, five funeral lunches were served, seven Memorial Wreaths were displayed at their memorial service. Several Quilts of Valor were given in the month of December.

A Thank You was received from Willow Center for the donation in the form of toys given to them in December.

The American Legion Auxiliary gave a donation of $125.00 to the Kentucky Tornado Disaster Fund . This $125.00 purchased 2 cases of toilet paper and 1 case of paper towels which was taken to the Ashley’s truck for delivery.

The Christmas donation taken in for the Food Pantry at our Christmas Party amounted to $2,600.

Kim made an announcement that the Club is always in need of Volunteers to help with the evenings when food is served. Call Kim or there is a calendar in the kitchen where you can sign up for what times work best for you helping to serve, washing dishes, etc.

The meeting was closed with Prayer given by Chaplain, Verneal Dodge.

Dates to remember:

January 22, 2022 – American Legion/Auxiliary Winter

Convention in Columbus, Nebrasks

January 26, 2022 – Chicken Supper

February 14,2022 – Next Meeting

February 23,2022 – Chicken Supper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0