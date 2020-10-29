Meeting notes

The Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary Unit #27 remembered 55 Veterans who are in local nursing, assisted living facilities and independent living homes on October 22 and 23 for “Make a Difference Day." The fourth Saturday of each October is the nation’s largest day of Community Service when millions of people are inspired to volunteer in helping or remembering others in their individual communities. The Auxiliary has been making a gift bag of items for these Veterans in Beatrice since 2000. Twenty years have gone by and we have lost 198 Veterans since 2000 in this community. Those were only Veterans who were in these homes and on our list each year. Since October 2019, 25 have died. We recognize them with cards on their birthdays and for Christmas.
Snacks, hygiene items, and socks are included in the gift bag. Due to the Covid virus, we were not able to actually visit each Veteran in person, therefore the gifts were delivered to the front doors of each facility. Homes included were Good Samaritan Center, Beatrice Health & Rehab., Homestead House, East Arbor Meadows, Homestead Village, Parkview Village, Paddock Kensington, Villa at Flowing Springs, Samaritan Springs, Carstens Gardens and Whispering Winds Cottage.
Shirley Petersen, Chairwoman of Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation for the Auxiliary, organized the event with the assistance of Brian and Roxanne Saathoff, Lou and Zita Lomax, Verneal Dodge, Marian Melcher, Gina Weishahn, Sondra Hynek, and Sharon Nies.
A special “thanks” is extended to these homes for their assistance and cooperation so that we can continue to honor and thank our Veterans for their sacrifice and service to our country.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!