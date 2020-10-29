Meeting notes

The Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary Unit #27 remembered 55 Veterans who are in local nursing, assisted living facilities and independent living homes on October 22 and 23 for “Make a Difference Day." The fourth Saturday of each October is the nation’s largest day of Community Service when millions of people are inspired to volunteer in helping or remembering others in their individual communities. The Auxiliary has been making a gift bag of items for these Veterans in Beatrice since 2000. Twenty years have gone by and we have lost 198 Veterans since 2000 in this community. Those were only Veterans who were in these homes and on our list each year. Since October 2019, 25 have died. We recognize them with cards on their birthdays and for Christmas.