Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi began their day on Oct. 6, 2021 with Hostess Judy Meyer at Willow Center located at Indian Creek Mall.

Executive Director, Denise Riesen gave a very enlightening program. Willow Center is a pro-life, non-profit, donor based program with the intent to end abortion. An unplanned pregnancy can feel overwhelming. They are there to help you make the best decision for yourself, and for your baby. If you choose adoption, they will help you every step of the way. Most adoptions today are open. This means that a birth mother and adoptive parents are in contact before, during and after the adoption is complete. Your child will know who you are, and you will be able to stay in touch if you desire. Always free and always confidential services available: pregnancy testing, ultrasound, options information, referrals as needed, peer counseling, adoption help, individualized parenting classes, one to one parent/teacher, car seat program, fatherhood program, new baby gift bags and community resources information. Willow Center believes a child is a gift and women shouldn't have to make a choice for their pregnancy based on their financial status. That's why they're passionate about providing no-cost reproductive healthcare to women in their greatest time of need.

Willow Center exists through United Way, fund raisers, grants and donations. The Legacy for Life Fundraiser Banquet provides approximately 70% of funds needed.

Following the program, we enjoyed lunch at Legend's and our meeting with President, Chari Stanley presiding.

Maggie Werner reported that she received the Certification Form from International with no Degree changes at this time and Chari Stanley received our three Star Rating from International.

Service committee member Marian Shaw, introduced several locations for our consideration to give donations.

Our couples Thanksgiving dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at the home of Cheryl & Bob Sargent. Members signed up for food items and paper products.

Per Bev Weishahn and Marian Shaw, our couples Christmas party will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at Classics meeting at 6 p.m. for cocktails and 6:30 p.m. dinner.

Maggie Werner shared information from The Torch in regards to subscription and renewal form. The Torch publishes seven issues per year. Subscriptions are for one year at a time and cost $14.00, which covers the cost of printing and mailing. Single issues may be purchased at any time and cost $2.50 each plus postage.

Our next meeting will be held at our Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 18 with Cheryl Sargent as Hostess.

