Meeting notes

Bev Weishahn hosted Torchbearer Zeta Chapter for dinner, a meeting, and a great articstic program, Oct. 29 at Classics. Members gathered around the table of Sisterhood, and as they did so, were amazed by the artistic talent of Guest Speaker, Tyler Rinne.

The First Christian Church, Yesterday’s Lady, Bargain Box, and the Homestead National Monument, all have something in common with Tyler & his wife Alena along with their dog. They all are included, among many others, on the Beatrice Downtown Mural, that Tyler created and painted. Tyler is the Community Players Associate Artistic Director.

After many hours of creation, he began the painting Sept. 285 hours later, he completed the project on Oct. 14. Tyler wanted to include Beatrice Landmarks along with things that are happening in the community of Beatrice. It is his hope that this inspires people to appreciate art. Tyler has been blessed with talent, and Torchbearer Zeta members were blessed as he shared the art with them.

Zita Lomax shared information with regard to the Fisher House located near the VA Hospital. Bev and Rowien Kumm, Committee Chairwomen, will discuss the options of the Fisher House and the Community Food Pantry as projects for the Service Committee.

Marian Shaw will host members at “It All Started With a Beer” for a tour, a meeting, and a meal, on November 4th at 6 p.m.

