American Legion Auxiliary

Lori Balke, President, opened our June 12, 2023 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. There were 21 members present with two of them being Executive Officers and 6 Officers. The minutes and treasurer's reports were approved.

Marian Melcher reported on the successful Poppy Day donations. Trudy Spicer will be the District Poppy Chairperson.

Our membership for the Ladies Auxiliary is now at 240 members. 1,575 people have been served at funeral luncheons for March, April and May with 280 people being served so far in June.

The Chicken Suppers have still been put on hold for now. There will be future discussions on this matter. Donna Nietzel sent out a huge thank you for all of those individuals who assisted with putting up flags at the cemetery for Memorial Day. She also reported that we were still short some flags and holders. Marian had ordered two bundles of flags and it was instructed to not use the flag holders in the oldest section of the cemetery.

The Walkathon for the Miracle Network was held on June 17, 2023 with the Schlake twins being the Miracle Champions this year.

Linda Sturgill made a motion to keep all the officers the same for the coming year and Barb Buss seconded it. The Officers are President-Lori Balke, Vice President-Missy Lamkin, Recording Secretary- Lisa Sand, Reporting Secretary- Melissa Koch, Treasurer-Marian Melcher, Chaplain-Angy Essam, Sargent at Arms-Kimberly Ostermann.

Kim has asked for help for Friday night salad bar and also for janitorial help in the kitchen on Sundays. The club is also looking for a Friday, Saturday & Sunday cook.

State Convention is the weekend of June 17-18 with Marian and her daughter Darla going along with Trudy.

Lori gave the closing prayer and adjourned the meeting. the next meeting will be August 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vets Club. All members are welcome to attend.