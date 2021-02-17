Meeting notes

Carol Fielder was our guest and speaker for the program. Carol is the House Supervisor and Education Coordinator at Beatrice Community Hospital. She spoke to us in regards to Covid-19 in Gage County and at Beatrice Community Hospital. At one time they had 14 beds devoted to Covid patients and the nursing staff was overwhelmed. Gage County has had a total of 2,040 positive Covid cases and 16 deaths related to Covid. Carol is adamant that everyone should wear a mask and get the vaccine. A flyer was given to each person indicating that: You should wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart and avoid crowds. Make sure your mask fits snugly against your face. Pick a mask with layers to keep your respiratory droplets in and others’ out. Choose a mask with a nose wire. Check that it fits snugly over your nose, mouth and chin. They are now saying that two masks are better than one.. Carol also showed us some of the equipment that staff needs to wear to work with Covid patients. Carol gave each of us a valentine face mask as well as a purse size spray sanitizer.