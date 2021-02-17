Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta of Beta Sigma Phi met February 11 at Classics in Beatrice. Marsha Young and Trudy Wattier were the hostesses. Everyone enjoyed the tortellini soup and half a sandwich.
Carol Fielder was our guest and speaker for the program. Carol is the House Supervisor and Education Coordinator at Beatrice Community Hospital. She spoke to us in regards to Covid-19 in Gage County and at Beatrice Community Hospital. At one time they had 14 beds devoted to Covid patients and the nursing staff was overwhelmed. Gage County has had a total of 2,040 positive Covid cases and 16 deaths related to Covid. Carol is adamant that everyone should wear a mask and get the vaccine. A flyer was given to each person indicating that: You should wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart and avoid crowds. Make sure your mask fits snugly against your face. Pick a mask with layers to keep your respiratory droplets in and others’ out. Choose a mask with a nose wire. Check that it fits snugly over your nose, mouth and chin. They are now saying that two masks are better than one.. Carol also showed us some of the equipment that staff needs to wear to work with Covid patients. Carol gave each of us a valentine face mask as well as a purse size spray sanitizer.
President Trudy Wattier called the meeting to order. Zita read a Thank You letter from Fisher House and one from the VA for the $40 donation.
Cheryl Sargent reported that Bob’s son Rich Sargent is in a Seattle Hospital receiving treatment for Acute Leukemia. You may follow his progress through caringbridge.org.
Chari gave the Secretary’s report. Zita gave the Treasurers report. Committee reports were given. Correspondence - Marsha will send Linda McCall a card (Her daughter Stephanie’s’ cancer has spread to other parts of her body
Cheryl Smith gave an outline report on Founders day. It will be at Classics on April 29th and will include the other chapter. The cost will be $14. The menu will be Chicken/Rice Casserole, salad, bread, cheesecake and iced tea and coffee. Classics will provide the table coverings and napkins. Torchbearer Beta will do other decorations. Bev Acton from Classics will need a definite count by Monday April 26.
A motion was made and approved to have the Chapter pay for Founders Day meals for those in attendance. Judy Meyer will be back for Founders Day and will present the Woman of The Year as well as the Chapter Year in Review. It was asked if calling committee could start sending out a meeting reminder since our meetings are so far apart.
Our next meeting will be at Maggie’s, with Donna and Maggie as hostesses. It will be on Tuesday March 9 at 11:30 a.m. for the Baked Potato Party. It will also be the Chapter Birthday Party and Election of Officers.