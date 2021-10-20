Meeting notes

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary met Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Vet’s Club. President, Lori Balke presided over the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Chaplain, Verneal Dodge leading us in Prayer. There were 23 members present of which eight officierss were present with two absent.

Connie Hartig gave a very interesting presentation about the Avenue of Flags that originated during the Desert Storm Era. A Support Group was started at that time and was decided to have a flag display on the South

Side of the courthouse. The Avenue of Flags are now displayed all around the courthouse and also at the Veteran’s Park. The Support group still have meetings and every Veteran’s Day they sponsor a bus to pick up people from the Vet’s Club, take them to the High School for the ceremony and then back free of charge.

Gina Weishan presented phase 4 of the Preamble “Preserve the memories and incidents of our association during all wars."

Committee reports were given. Membership stands at 163. Two memorial wreaths were given and two funeral lunches were served.

The October Chicken Supper was well attended. There were 10 Buddy Checks who were the honored guest for the meal.

The members discussed and made a motion to give to the YMCA Annual Campaign and Open Door Scholarship.

The auxiliary has set Nov. 21 the time to have the Food Truck Fund Raiser come to the Vet’s Club. The Auxiliary will volunteer to be the waitress’s for the evening.

The meeting was adjourned with Prayer by Chaplain, Verneal Dodge.

Dates to remember:

Nov. 8 – next meeting

Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day celebration at the High School

Nov. 21 – Sunday evening – Come dine with us at the Vet’s Club.

Torchbearer Beta

The evening of Oct. 14, members of Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi carpooled to the rural home of Pat and Jerry Meyer. The weather had been mild that day making for a colorful drive out in the country. The fields of green, red and gold along with a sky with blue and gray hues was beautiful.

The program for the night was presented by Jerry Meyer who gave a report from the book "Killing of Crazy Horse." This account told of the many different Native Americans living throughout country of what is now America and told of their struggles to maintain their way of life when the Europeans arrived.

President Marilyn Coffin then presided over the business portion of the evening. The secretary and Treasurer reported in as did major committees. Dates to remember are October 28th: Regular meeting with hostess Alnora Daubendiek, lunch and program. November 13th, Christmas Auction, Secret Sister Gift Exchange and Holiday Food Bar at the home of hostess Linda McCall. Dec 5th Couples Christmas Party at Lewiston, NE.

It was noted the Vice President received the Beta Sigma Phi Certification form from International Office in Kansas City.

Holiday service projects are being selected and "Magic Cleaning Cloths" will be ordered soon for those who use these as stocking stuffers etc.

Refreshments were served by the hostess with all enjoying Pats Halloween decorated home. Secret Sister gifts were opened and the evening conversations began.

It's always a treat to relax with women who have met 50-60 years, twice a month to catch up on Beta Sigma Phi events as well as family and other news.

