Meeting notes

Cosgrove Music Club

Cosgrove Music Club was pleased to be able to present a fall recital this year after having to cancel last year. Sunday, Nov. 14, family and friends came together at Centenary Methodist Church to hear some delightful tunes. Sharon Gydesen had 6 piano students who played some favorite songs. Clara Stuckwisch played Over the Rainbow and Gavotta. Anna Stuckwisch played Brahm's Lullaby and Sonatina. Michael Stuckwisch played Menuet in G Major and Swinging Along. Joseph Stuckwisch played Mr. Frog is Full of Hops, Porcupines, and Lazy Mary. Preston Stuckwisch played Bublitchki and a medley of his favorite American folk tunes.

Colleen McClelland had three students playing piano. Sean Caerrer played In the Hall of the Mountain King and Medieval Fair. Kyle Holloway played Claire de Lune. Micah Jochum, student of Mrs. Barb Harms of Lincoln, played Sunshine Yellow from Colorful Sonatina. Micah is Bob and Colleen McClelland's grandson.

Joan Davison had three students playing. Preston and Anna Stuckwisch, playing violin, and Clara Stuckwisch, playing cello, played a string trio. Preston, violin, and Clara, cello, then played a duet, Russian Folk Song. Clara played a cello solo, Elegie, accompanied by Preston. Preston played 2 violin solos, Canon in D and Musette, accompanied by his mother, Janet Stuckwisch.

A nice group was in attendance to hear the fine music presented by these students. Cosgrove is planning another recital in March, 2022.

Beatrice Area Retired School Personnel

Beatrice Area Retired School Personnel held a meeting Nov. 17 at noon at the Senior Center. Thirteen members and one guest met following the noon meal.

Judy Bauman was our guest speaker and described how the Regional Orchestra started eleven years ago. The Beatrice Area Arts Council helped them get started in 2009 with their first concert held at the Hevelone Center on May 19, 2009. Connie Moon was the director for a year and one of the original quartet that came up with the idea to start an orchestra. The other members of the quartet were Joan Davison, Judy Baumann, and Julie LaFeber Teachers, professionals, and other musicians coming from surrounding towns besides Beatrice made up the thirty-eight members that participated.

Kevin Boesiger was asked to be the conductor when Connie moved away and he is still with the orchestra. The Regional Orchestra has four concerts a year, in October, December, March, and May. The concert in March invites vocal musicians in Beatrice and the neighboring schools to come work for a day with a special clinician. The 125-150 students perform half of the program with the orchestra and then the orchestra finishes out the evening. Vocalists can audition to perform with the orchestra in May. The Hevelone Foundation has helped financially with grants, donors have given generously, and the fees for the audiences all go in providing funding to keep the orchestra going. The money goes to hire the clinicians, provide student scholarships, pay the conductor, and pay the rent for the Hevelone Center and the practice rooms. Their next concert will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Hevelone Center at 7 p.m.

The Nebraska Area Retired School Personnel awarded Beatrice with a traveling plaque for the unit with the greatest increase in membership. Beatrice also got a traveling award for the unit with the greatest percentage increase in membership.

The next meeting with be Jan. 19, 2022 at the Senior Center.

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi

Thanksgiving is a time to gather. Whether it be the harvest from the fields or the gathering of family and friends. On Nov. 18 Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi gathered with spouses at the home of Cheryl & Bob Sargent to share a delicious Thanksgiving feast of turkey, dressing and all the trimmings provided by each member. To begin the meal, Judy Meyer gave the blessing. Memories were made and shared with one another.

Cheryl Sargent gave a program beginning with a Thanksgiving Word Search. She then shared a quiz of Thanksgiving Trivia. What is the meaning of Cornucopia? (Horn of Plenty) What was the first department store to hold a Thanksgiving parade? (Gimbels) What is the name of a baby turkey? (Poults) The first Thanksgiving in 1621 was believed to have lasted how many days? (three). Winners of the Word Search and Trivia were Trudy Wattier and Judy Meyer. Cheryl also read a fun poem.

Sorority Sisters broke off from the festivities for a short meeting with President, Chari Stanley presiding.

A Thank You Communication was received from Willow Center for meeting with them to learn about their organization and for the monetary donation. We also received a Thank You from the Community Pantry and Emergency Services, Inc. for receiving their monetary donation.

Members were reminded that our couples Christmas Party will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cancellation will need to be received by Dec. 6.

Chari Stanley received a request, for a possible service project, from an individual that the Jail is looking for people to help inmates to read or get their GED or to just visit with the inmates.

Maggie Werner shared information from The Torch which is our Beta Sigma Phi magazine. The first issue of The Torch itself came out in January 1932 when we were less than one year old. It had a single fold (four pages) and contained an editorial on “selfishness”, a book review, a list of traditions that were being established in Beta Sigma Phi, and the opening and closing rituals for chapter meetings. Interestingly, in the early days the editor of The Torch, Gladys Suiter, also addressed the magazine and mailed it.

Our next meeting will be held on Dec. 7 at the home of Rowien Kumm for a Christmas brunch, beginning at 11 a.m., and also our secret sister Christmas exchange and reveal.

